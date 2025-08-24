Completed phase 1 of save system rewrite to help improve consistency with saving and applying player upgrades. This most likely wont fix existing saves (only new saved) but you could try loading a save, wait 15-20 seconds then exit and reload. It will attempt to convert your previous save file to the new format. If you reload your save and your upgrades are gone, any newly purchased upgrades SHOULD save properly.



Buffed cooking from 1.25x point value to 1.33x point value.

Buffed Mola Mola weight graph (still largest fish in the game

Buffed Mako Shark weight graph (similar to arapima now)

Update the female character model



Added a dot to the center of your screen. It becomes visible when looking at interactables.

Made so music slider affects the radios volume

Fixed bug where fish would appear to large in hand when compared to the fish’s actual size

Fixed bug where trader would automatically sell fish when coming down on the swamp map. This was because fish returned by nydus worms would be left in the traders path.

Fixed bug where gambled fish could get stuck in the ceiling on theLake map



