Version 1.7.2 is here!
Added Skyfall Showdown game mode!
Other changes:
Fixed various translations!
Fixed missing or incorrected texts.
Multiplayer improvements!
Various fixes and improvements!
7656…) to be redirected to calculator
id/ or
profiles/
app/ or
sub/ or
bundle/ or
depot/
Fixed various translations!
Fixed missing or incorrected texts.
Multiplayer improvements!
Various fixes and improvements!
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update