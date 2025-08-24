 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Hollow Knight Battlefield™ 2042 Hollow Knight: Silksong Marvel Rivals THE FINALS
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
Major 24 August 2025 Build 19716174 Edited 24 August 2025 – 16:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Version 1.7.2 is here!

Added Skyfall Showdown game mode!

Other changes:

  • Fixed various translations!

  • Fixed missing or incorrected texts.

  • Multiplayer improvements!

  • Various fixes and improvements!

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3027821
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 3027822
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 3027823
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link