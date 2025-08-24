Additional dialogue options added to the youkyuu: Choice of Care .

The area and optimal time to find an akuma is displayed even if it has yet to be discovered in the Bestiary.

🌟 Added Fish Legend UI , which indicates which fish can be most or least effectively caught based on selected bait. This is found in the Bait Select menu when fishing. Fish that have not been encountered before are marked with a question mark.

🌟 Lore Compilation Menu : Check out some of the trivia that you have encountered in loading screens in the Lexicon section of the Party Menu! As this is a new feature, data will begin tracking for the first time as you continue your journey in Shujinkou.

🌟 There are now two new options to disable the Logo animation and Mother's Dedication scene, which can reduce game initial startup time by up to 20 seconds .

Fix bug with fishing odds becoming less random as the player fishes more and more frequently.

Fix bug with being unable to click party selection UI with mouse or touchpad in Battle, Skill Use, and Item Menu screens.

Fix UI issues with Bunpou Kake when input spamming.

Fix issue with a treasure chest that unlocks too early in Town 1.

Fix right-shoulder button icon shown for Kanakae tutorial when it should be the left-shoulder button icon.

Fix bug with AP (Arawasu Points) rewards when leveling up more than once at one time.

PC: Fixed link URL when clicking the OST button in the Jukebox Menu.

Fix harmless exception that would appear in Bunpou Kake when pressing shoulder buttons.

Fix harmless exception when pressing certain face buttons after completing a round of Sakana Sensou.

Fix harmless exception thrown when pressing certain buttons after some time passes after the player has checked the Kanban Menu.

Fixed input soft lock that could happen at the Omikuji and improve button visuals.

Fixed cursor selection sometimes disappearing when pressing left on the OK button in the Party Swap menu.

Fix UI sound effect growing louder and louder over time as the player interacts more and more with the Skill Use menu in the Party Menu.

Dialogue speech bubbles are now hidden for outdoor shop owners.

Typos, small lore and timing consistency issues, and other small bugs fixed.