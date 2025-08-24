Dear all,



I have received a few feedbacks since launch and in the previous days I was hard working to make some adjustments.



- From now as you explore the mansion and reach certain points of the game, the corresponding notes will be filled up. For example if you manage to find the attic without finding all the clues the missing ones will be added if you get to the attic. No more confusing "Clue not found!".



- A few items are modified, so they will not trigger any note event before they should. Sill you can interact with almost everything.

I hope that the gameplay will be smoother! Thank you for your feedbacks and I wish you a happy gaming!