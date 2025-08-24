 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Hollow Knight Battlefield™ 2042 Hollow Knight: Silksong Marvel Rivals THE FINALS
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
24 August 2025 Build 19716101 Edited 24 August 2025 – 16:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Dear all,

I have received a few feedbacks since launch and in the previous days I was hard working to make some adjustments.

- From now as you explore the mansion and reach certain points of the game, the corresponding notes will be filled up. For example if you manage to find the attic without finding all the clues the missing ones will be added if you get to the attic. No more confusing "Clue not found!".

- A few items are modified, so they will not trigger any note event before they should. Sill you can interact with almost everything.

I hope that the gameplay will be smoother! Thank you for your feedbacks and I wish you a happy gaming!

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3798731
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link