24 August 2025 Build 19716094 Edited 24 August 2025 – 16:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Fixed a possible bug with torches on the walls of the mine, when they cannot be lit even if there are a lighter in the inventory.
Optimized the inventory a little, perhaps decided bugs with the absence of icons and the chosen item in it.
He added animation when raising a hook-cat, as with arched selection of things.

Windows 64-bit Tear of Time: Lost memory Content Depot 1802921
