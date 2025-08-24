Fixed a possible bug with torches on the walls of the mine, when they cannot be lit even if there are a lighter in the inventory.
Optimized the inventory a little, perhaps decided bugs with the absence of icons and the chosen item in it.
He added animation when raising a hook-cat, as with arched selection of things.
Small update V1.2.65
