Content adjustment:
Remove the TAB key and use the B key to open the backpack uniformly; The relevant teaching content will be adjusted synchronously.
Adjust the settings panel and add sound control functionality.
Adjusted the giant spirit body mode and the attack rhythm of the Fire Tiger.
Adjusted the giant spirit body mode, the health of the Fire Tiger will change with the number of players.
Problem fix:
Fixed the issue where Fire Tiger's skills remained effective even after its death.
Changed files in this update