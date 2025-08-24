 Skip to content
24 August 2025 Build 19716093 Edited 24 August 2025 – 16:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Content adjustment:

  • Remove the TAB key and use the B key to open the backpack uniformly; The relevant teaching content will be adjusted synchronously.

  • Adjust the settings panel and add sound control functionality.

  • Adjusted the giant spirit body mode and the attack rhythm of the Fire Tiger.

  • Adjusted the giant spirit body mode, the health of the Fire Tiger will change with the number of players.

Problem fix:

  • Fixed the issue where Fire Tiger's skills remained effective even after its death.

