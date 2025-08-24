 Skip to content
24 August 2025 Build 19716077 Edited 24 August 2025 – 16:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Added
  • Added a new Research Center: "Rice Yield Research Project".
  • Added a new Research Center: "Farm Experience Research Project".
  • Added a new Research Center: "Factory Experience Research Project".
  • Added a new Research Center: "Land Experience Research Project".

Adjusted
  • Significantly increased the effect of stage progression on Proteanium drop rate. Now, the drop rate increases by 20% per stage cleared (not per danger level), with additive calculation.
  • Slightly increased the amount of Teeth dropped.
  • Increased the base HP of monsters in stages 8, 9, and 10.
  • Increased the base Attack Power of monsters in stages 6, 7, 8, 9, and 10.
  • Greatly increased the drop amount of Brain Matter and Teeth from monsters in stages 7, 8, 9, and 10.

