- Added a new Research Center: "Rice Yield Research Project".
- Added a new Research Center: "Farm Experience Research Project".
- Added a new Research Center: "Factory Experience Research Project".
- Added a new Research Center: "Land Experience Research Project".
Adjusted
- Significantly increased the effect of stage progression on Proteanium drop rate. Now, the drop rate increases by 20% per stage cleared (not per danger level), with additive calculation.
- Slightly increased the amount of Teeth dropped.
- Increased the base HP of monsters in stages 8, 9, and 10.
- Increased the base Attack Power of monsters in stages 6, 7, 8, 9, and 10.
- Greatly increased the drop amount of Brain Matter and Teeth from monsters in stages 7, 8, 9, and 10.
Changed files in this update