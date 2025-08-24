Hi all,

A new map called Beneath The Tides is now available. The entrance to the map is hidden, similar to maps like Corrupted Forest. There's 3 new playable characters, as well as new armor and weapons to unlock.

The map contains a lot of surprising elements, like swordfish that glide across the screen to impale you! The boss is not all that he seems, be careful when confronting him.

Some of the new weapons include a Net that increases drop rate of the enemies caught. There's also the Aquatic Staff, that shoots water projectiles that split when enemies are hit. The Gold Anchor is a cursed weapon that keeps dropping on to enemies' heads. There are more weapons to discover.

A new player attribute, Gold Fever was added. It increases your damage by up to 100% if your attribute bonus is 100% and you have looted 5000 gold in-game. Having a lower attribute percentage or less gold scales it down.

A Magic Lockbox was added (it's not easy to find). It allows you to pick what artifact will appear in your first level up. This can be set per loadout.

A Spade artifact was added, which allows you to uncover buried treasure and gold.

The character selection view is now scrollable since all the characters won't fit on the screen anymore.

The Sickles weapon now strikes to the left and the right simultaneously.

The Poison Dagger's damage was increased. There's also a new dagger hidden inside the new map.