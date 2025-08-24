The time has come. The Hollowgate Mansion is already here along with a lot of additions to the game. Been a while, right? Now let's dive deep into it.

THE HOLLOWGATE MANSION

The new map introduces new ways to interact with the ghost and a completely different escape route. You’ll need to uncover the mystery surrounding the entity - and above all, stay alert. Every move you make is being watched. You are never truly alone… it’s always watching.

Unlike other maps, The Hollowgate Mansion is set in a cold, snowy environment with a frosty atmosphere.

The new map includes lots of new interactions with the environment, items, challenging puzzles, and terrifying ghost behaviors to prevent your way out. The escape route is different this time - but you’ll have to discover it by yourself.

Team up with your friends and uncover the mystery behind the entity. Fulfill her needs, and she may choose to aid you.

The Hollowgate Mansion is filled with horror and mystery. It’s up to you to find the strength and courage to escape. Whether alone or with friends, never forget - it watches your every step.

FIXES AND CHANGES

Hundreds - if not thousands of bugs and issues have been fixed. Honestly, I’ve lost count, but here are some of the most notable changes:

\[CHANGED]

Simplified the Beaver Street House note puzzle (the note with keypad digits will directly spawn near PC instead of behind of the wall picture.

Increased max stamina cap

Adjusted lightning performance

Increased Ghost move speed on all difficulties

Added "safe time" during interactions with some of objectives during which hunt cannot be triggered

Increased a whole difficulty of game (adjusted hunt timings, events frequency and other), but to make it balanced the Auto-Injector has more charges (was 2, now 5) to bring back fallen teammates. This change will make it more forgiving for players to not sit in spectate view for too long

Decreased chance for light to shutdown

Adjusted audio sources to make sounding more natural

\[FIXED]

The dark screen while in spectate view

The occurrence when you cannot pick up an item under a car (usually happens when you try to take Car Jack under the car and replacing places with item in hands)

Lobby connection problem

Ghost animations and speed were not synchronized

While inviting a friend in lobby, you could trigger ingame buttons while in Steam overlay

Some clipping through walls and stuck occurrences

Some item descriptions had grammar errors

DEVELOPER NOTE

Hey everyone, I just want to thank you for your patience. I’ve poured my heart and soul into this new map, doing my best to make it stand out and give you the experience you’ll truly enjoy with your friends. The journey wasn't easy, but never once I lost motivation to work on The Escape: Together.

I’m grateful to have such a wonderful community - seeing you play, share comments and reviews, laugh and scream together brings me real joy. Thank you for being a part of this.

- Tim aka chloeprice