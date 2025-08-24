Version 1.0.04 of Darkest Mine is now live !
A special thank you to zklowott for his valuable suggestions.
Here is the changelog :
DEBUG
The achievements "Thirdly" and "Fourthly" were swapped. This issue is now fixed.,
The up and down arrows now correctly adjust the attack direction.,
IMPROVEMENTS
In the depth level selection interface, the reward multiplier is now displayed.,
BALANCING
Nuggets are no longer the resource used to buy upgrades at the blacksmith in the HUB (players no longer need to worry about keeping them during expeditions). Instead, a new resource has been added: diamonds. Diamonds are collected during expeditions by defeating bosses (1, 2, 4, 7, and 10 diamonds for the 5 bosses respectively). In this update 1.0.04, your nugget stock will be converted into diamonds at a rate of 25 nuggets = 1 diamond.,
Boss “Crystatron” (NERF) : max HP reduced (1400 -> 1300).,
Boss “Infestalith” (NERF) : max HP reduced (1000 -> 850). Invincibility duration after a phase change reduced (4.5s -> 4.0s). Maximum number of summons in the room reduced. Delay between two cocoon summons reduced.,
Boss “Railtorque” (NERF) : overall speed reduced.,
Overall reduction of movement speed, damage, and HP values of regular and elite monsters.,
Slingshot projectiles now pass through semi-passable platforms.,
Dash is now faster but shorter.,
It is now possible to use the down arrow/analog stick to go down through semi-passable platforms (without using dash).
Changed files in this update