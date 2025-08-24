Nuggets are no longer the resource used to buy upgrades at the blacksmith in the HUB (players no longer need to worry about keeping them during expeditions). Instead, a new resource has been added: diamonds. Diamonds are collected during expeditions by defeating bosses (1, 2, 4, 7, and 10 diamonds for the 5 bosses respectively). In this update 1.0.04, your nugget stock will be converted into diamonds at a rate of 25 nuggets = 1 diamond.,