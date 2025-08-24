 Skip to content
24 August 2025 Build 19715938 Edited 24 August 2025 – 20:33:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Version 1.0.04 of Darkest Mine is now live !

A special thank you to zklowott for his valuable suggestions.

Here is the changelog :


DEBUG

  • The achievements "Thirdly" and "Fourthly" were swapped. This issue is now fixed.,

  • The up and down arrows now correctly adjust the attack direction.,

IMPROVEMENTS

  • In the depth level selection interface, the reward multiplier is now displayed.,

BALANCING

  • Nuggets are no longer the resource used to buy upgrades at the blacksmith in the HUB (players no longer need to worry about keeping them during expeditions). Instead, a new resource has been added: diamonds. Diamonds are collected during expeditions by defeating bosses (1, 2, 4, 7, and 10 diamonds for the 5 bosses respectively). In this update 1.0.04, your nugget stock will be converted into diamonds at a rate of 25 nuggets = 1 diamond.,

  • Boss “Crystatron” (NERF) : max HP reduced (1400 -> 1300).,

  • Boss “Infestalith” (NERF) : max HP reduced (1000 -> 850). Invincibility duration after a phase change reduced (4.5s -> 4.0s). Maximum number of summons in the room reduced. Delay between two cocoon summons reduced.,

  • Boss “Railtorque” (NERF) : overall speed reduced.,

  • Overall reduction of movement speed, damage, and HP values of regular and elite monsters.,

  • Slingshot projectiles now pass through semi-passable platforms.,

  • Dash is now faster but shorter.,

  • It is now possible to use the down arrow/analog stick to go down through semi-passable platforms (without using dash).

