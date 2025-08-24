2025/08/24 正式リリース直前バージョンとなります。大きな問題がなければアーリーアクセスからこちらを正式リリース版とさせていただきます。よろしくお願いいたします。
2025/08/24 This is the version just before the official release. If there are no major issues, this will be the official release version from Early Access. Thank you for your cooperation.
2025/08/24 正式リリース直前バージョンとなります。
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update