 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Hollow Knight Battlefield™ 2042 Hollow Knight: Silksong Marvel Rivals THE FINALS
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
24 August 2025 Build 19715934 Edited 24 August 2025 – 14:46:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
2025/08/24　正式リリース直前バージョンとなります。大きな問題がなければアーリーアクセスからこちらを正式リリース版とさせていただきます。よろしくお願いいたします。


2025/08/24 This is the version just before the official release. If there are no major issues, this will be the official release version from Early Access. Thank you for your cooperation.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3473891
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link