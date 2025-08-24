2025/08/24 正式リリース直前バージョンとなります。大きな問題がなければアーリーアクセスからこちらを正式リリース版とさせていただきます。よろしくお願いいたします。





2025/08/24 This is the version just before the official release. If there are no major issues, this will be the official release version from Early Access. Thank you for your cooperation.