I fixed a bug that was locking up the game when trying to play on a fresh install. If you've got into the playtest but have been stuck at the menu, please try again now!



Changed dungeon UI a bit, added tooltip when mousing over dungeon name

Highlight unexplored rooms by mousing over the dungeon name

Added an indicator of party position on the map. This is a first draft

Fixed a problem where dungeon modifiers were not applied

Increased the health scaling of monsters (a lot)

'Pass Turn' skills can no longer inherit tags from other sources

Den of Infinity now starts at the appropriate monster level

Reduced the amount of experience points gained by sacrificing treasure

Removed custom difficulty setting (for now)

Useless 'hardware cursor' option removed

Prevented battle portraits being interacted with through overlaying menus

Added a check to prevent starting a campaign with no characters

Changed the way skill icons are rendered. It's likely this will change again

Fixed unarmed skill

Fixed some other minor errors