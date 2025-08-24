I fixed a bug that was locking up the game when trying to play on a fresh install. If you've got into the playtest but have been stuck at the menu, please try again now!
Changed dungeon UI a bit, added tooltip when mousing over dungeon name
Highlight unexplored rooms by mousing over the dungeon name
Added an indicator of party position on the map. This is a first draft
Fixed a problem where dungeon modifiers were not applied
Increased the health scaling of monsters (a lot)
'Pass Turn' skills can no longer inherit tags from other sources
Den of Infinity now starts at the appropriate monster level
Reduced the amount of experience points gained by sacrificing treasure
Removed custom difficulty setting (for now)
Useless 'hardware cursor' option removed
Prevented battle portraits being interacted with through overlaying menus
Added a check to prevent starting a campaign with no characters
Changed the way skill icons are rendered. It's likely this will change again
Fixed unarmed skill
Fixed some other minor errors
