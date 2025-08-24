Hi all, back from my holiday so jumping right back in with some changes!

Still working on Expeditions so no update on that one yet!



NEW: - There is now a Message Of The Day (MOTD) on the titlescreen that I can update remotely

- The "remove savefile" button on the titlescreen has been replaced by a new one

- The loading screen bar at the start of the game now displays your real character rather than just the default

- You can now see your player name in the titlescreen to better indicate which savefile you're on

- The current game version now displays on the titlescreen

- If you don't have a Hero Rank yet, it will now show a clear "lock" sign in your self-inspect menu, giving away you can click it to see what you need



CHANGES: - The Incursion crystals have gone through a visual rework

- A whirlpool during fishing can now be destroyed if your fishing bobber is enlarged

- An extra measure was added to ensure the werewolf can't have more than 2 soaking pools active at any time, even if the ability queues twice

- Some barricades have been moved around at the Juggernaut fight to prevent getting stuck while claiming your reward

- The "stuck potion" now only sends you back to the first city, to a dedicated spot

- The "stuck potion" can no longer be used while in Arena

- You will now leave the arena faster if it's done, and you will get a clear message that says you're about to teleported



FIXED: - A major issue with the game randomly freezing up after a certain period of time has potentially been resolved (both when leaving your game AFK + randomly while patrolling cities)

-- I was able to reproduce it during a debug session and it has been fixed on my end

-- Please let me know if it still freezes up for you without an error message

- A bug with Inner Rage not giving attack speed has been resolved

- Killing the werewolf no longer awards the achievement for beating the third frozen boss

- The goblin thief will no longer perform the cha-cha slide to the left upon spawning

- Animation locking has been fixed further by preventing certain interactions while using the attunement shard to teleport to the attunement room

- A visual disparity for tier 1 fish has been resolved when fishing up a certain rarity - they will now correctly show their rarity outline as soon as they go out of the water

- An issue with saving no longer being possible after using your "stuck potion" has been resolved

- An issue with remaining in combat after using your "stuck potion" has been resolved