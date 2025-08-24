 Skip to content
24 August 2025 Build 19715901
Update notes via Steam Community
Hi all, back from my holiday so jumping right back in with some changes!
Still working on Expeditions so no update on that one yet!

NEW:

- There is now a Message Of The Day (MOTD) on the titlescreen that I can update remotely
- The "remove savefile" button on the titlescreen has been replaced by a new one
- The loading screen bar at the start of the game now displays your real character rather than just the default
- You can now see your player name in the titlescreen to better indicate which savefile you're on
- The current game version now displays on the titlescreen
- If you don't have a Hero Rank yet, it will now show a clear "lock" sign in your self-inspect menu, giving away you can click it to see what you need

CHANGES:

- The Incursion crystals have gone through a visual rework
- A whirlpool during fishing can now be destroyed if your fishing bobber is enlarged
- An extra measure was added to ensure the werewolf can't have more than 2 soaking pools active at any time, even if the ability queues twice
- Some barricades have been moved around at the Juggernaut fight to prevent getting stuck while claiming your reward
- The "stuck potion" now only sends you back to the first city, to a dedicated spot
- The "stuck potion" can no longer be used while in Arena
- You will now leave the arena faster if it's done, and you will get a clear message that says you're about to teleported

FIXED:

- A major issue with the game randomly freezing up after a certain period of time has potentially been resolved (both when leaving your game AFK + randomly while patrolling cities)
-- I was able to reproduce it during a debug session and it has been fixed on my end
-- Please let me know if it still freezes up for you without an error message
- A bug with Inner Rage not giving attack speed has been resolved
- Killing the werewolf no longer awards the achievement for beating the third frozen boss
- The goblin thief will no longer perform the cha-cha slide to the left upon spawning
- Animation locking has been fixed further by preventing certain interactions while using the attunement shard to teleport to the attunement room
- A visual disparity for tier 1 fish has been resolved when fishing up a certain rarity - they will now correctly show their rarity outline as soon as they go out of the water
- An issue with saving no longer being possible after using your "stuck potion" has been resolved
- An issue with remaining in combat after using your "stuck potion" has been resolved

