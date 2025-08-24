We sincerely apologize for the major bug in the previous version that negatively affected your gameplay experience. This patch has fixed that issue.

Added Wheat Item. From now on, harvesting rice will yield Wheat Item and Wheat’s Seedbag Item.

Wheat Item can be used as a cooking ingredient in Heartflame Duo (crafted at the Architect’s Table).

Recipes for Heartflame Duo and Hollowflame Cooker have been simplified.

Recipes that previously required only one type of Plank (except fences and wooden bridges) can now be crafted using any of the three types of Plank.