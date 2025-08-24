 Skip to content
24 August 2025 Build 19715894
Update notes via Steam Community

We sincerely apologize for the major bug in the previous version that negatively affected your gameplay experience. This patch has fixed that issue.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed a crash when crafting Storage Chests.

  • Fixed missing items in Treasure Chests.

  • Fixed localization issues with crops, NPC shops, tamed animals, etc.

  • Minor bug fixes.

Added / Changed

  • Added Wheat Item. From now on, harvesting rice will yield Wheat Item and Wheat’s Seedbag Item.

  • Wheat Item can be used as a cooking ingredient in Heartflame Duo (crafted at the Architect’s Table).

  • Recipes for Heartflame Duo and Hollowflame Cooker have been simplified.

  • Recipes that previously required only one type of Plank (except fences and wooden bridges) can now be crafted using any of the three types of Plank.

  • Reduced Rock HP to make mining easier.

Upcoming Updates

  • Add a “Stuck Escape Button” for players who fall into unreachable or immovable spots.

  • Add main storyline quests.

  • World Layer 2: Titanholm - The Golem Kingdom (planned for late September).

