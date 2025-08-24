 Skip to content
24 August 2025 Build 19715869 Edited 24 August 2025 – 14:26:10 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Fixed: Contracts counter don't work (3D Profile in safehouse)

Changed depots in beta branch

Depot 2882871
