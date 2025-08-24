We're excited to bring you a new update with improvements and fixes to enhance your gameplay experience! Here's what's new:



Skill Dash Update: The dash ability now interacts with walls dynamically! Dash into a wall, and if it's too thick, your character will stop just before it, giving you more control in tight spaces.

Improved Pathfinding: We've revamped the pathfinding algorithms to prevent players from getting stuck, squashing bugs and boosting performance for smoother navigation.

New Settings Option: Added an FPS (frames per second) option menu, letting you customize performance to suit your setup.



Thank you for your support! Let us know your feedback in the community hub, and stay tuned for more updates!