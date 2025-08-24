Content and Update Log for Ai Love

Version Description

Compared to the demo version, the official release version has seen significant improvements in both the content and quality.

This is the first official release version of Ai Love. I hope everyone will watch the video at www.bilibili.com/video/BV1DieuzEEDS. This video is intended to explain some of my thoughts on this game—I hope you can understand the mental journey I went through while developing it, as well as my perspectives on game creation.

Please note that this game was solely planned and overseen by me personally. My individual capacity is certainly not enough to polish the final product to absolute perfection, and this has nothing to do with any staff or cast members (i.e., the production team and voice/performance talent). Therefore:

If you encounter any issues or problems, I hope you will contact me as soon as possible.

If you find this game "just so-so" or feel it's not as good as \[xxx], I welcome you to give a thumbs-down—but I also wish that you communicate politely. In that case, you are truly the ones who support my work.

Nevertheless, I still hope you will support and follow the staff and cast who participated in this game's production. Your support is the greatest motivation for them to continue their efforts!

Regarding feedback: I check messages regularly (though not on a fixed schedule) across the following channels:

Steam Community

In-game feedback questionnaire

Contact information listed in the game documents (official Bilibili account and my personal Bilibili account)

Whether it's bug reports, suggestions, or casual chats, I will do my best to respond (and not with perfunctory replies like a simple "received").

Many people may not know that during the development of this game, I received extensive help from senior domestic players who use the krkr engine (commonly referred to as "Kirikiri"). Of course, they asked for no reward in return. However, I realized that due to the lack of relatively comprehensive tutorials explaining the KAG system (the scripting system for Kirikiri) in China, there is a significant gap in knowledge. This forced me to become a "jack-of-all-trades" who learned from various sources.

Therefore, my next project will be Explanation of Common Functions of the KAG System, which aims to share the methods I've learned with everyone. I hope you will pay close attention to it：

www.bilibili.com/video/BV1y2eEzYER1

Update Log

Ver1.0 build.兵败如山倒desuwa / Ver1.0 build.Hidesuwa