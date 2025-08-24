Shadowed's first post-release patch is not terribly exciting, just mostly fixes and tweaks. There's more to come, though! However much of my time has been spent laying the groundwork for the JP translation.

Gameplay:

-Made weasels slightly less charming.

-Made Onigiri slightly less heavy

-Made event rooms in forests notably rarer.

QOL:

-There is now an option to disable the mouse.

-You can now use items in your inventory by clicking on them without having to use the "use item" command.

-Made the mouse behave a little better in general.

-Added a new feature where a help popup will appear to tell you about your current negative status effects and what they do. It can be dismissed, or set to not show up in game options.

Bugfixes:

-Fixed a bug that was causing a few perks not to show up in-game, most notably the Ronin's Iajutsu line.

-Fixed the temple loot option saying it gives -20 purity when it gives -30

-Added extra failsafes to prevent stairs from being unreachable in level generation

-Fixed some more potential problems with the new monster warning system

-Fixed a bug where charming monsters would not count as defeating them in a locked arena room.

-Fixed a bug where the 26 martyrs fight would end prematurely.

-Fixed a bug where unlocked doors(via bosses etc) would not let you mouse over them to open.

-Fixed a bug where becoming confused, charmed, or berserk could disable mouse movement