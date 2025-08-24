 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Hollow Knight Battlefield™ 2042 Hollow Knight: Silksong Marvel Rivals THE FINALS
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
Major 24 August 2025 Build 19715804 Edited 24 August 2025 – 14:13:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

ESCAPISM

  • Added ESCAPISM VER.3 Region

  • New Animations & New Track

  • Added Additional Lore

  • Minor Bug Fixes

Never thought I'd see this day again - but here we are again. Stronger than ever.

Changed files in this update

Windows English BACKOFSPACE Depot 714592
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link