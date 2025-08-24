 Skip to content
24 August 2025 Build 19715773 Edited 24 August 2025 – 14:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
- Can replay questions of guards in castles
- Fixed issue with Focus Test questions randomization after replay
- Fixed issue with 降る in conjugation exercice for volitional form
- Improved SmallUI option by adding more screen ratio choices
- Localization fixes

