- Can replay questions of guards in castles
- Fixed issue with Focus Test questions randomization after replay
- Fixed issue with 降る in conjugation exercice for volitional form
- Improved SmallUI option by adding more screen ratio choices
- Localization fixes
Hotfix 1.00.0025
Update notes via Steam Community
