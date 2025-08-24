Hi Hunters,
Thanks for all your feedback on Discord here are some bug fixes you guys found in-game.
Items that were missing have been added to the game.
Drop rate of items at the rift has been increased.
Random bug that had floor damage has been removed.
There will be a new patch coming on Tuesday that will fix much bigger bugs as wel!
Hotfixes V1.3.8
Update notes via Steam Community
