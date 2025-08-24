 Skip to content
24 August 2025 Build 19715746 Edited 24 August 2025 – 14:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

- Removed the DLL used to disable F12, as it caused startup issues in some environments.

(From now on, pressing F12 will trigger the default RPG Maker reset.

You can change Steam's screenshot key from the settings menu.)

Changed files in this update

Windows Japanese Depot 3201241
