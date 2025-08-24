■ 8/24 2025 EA 23.187 Stable
After the stable version update, some mods may stop working or behave strangely. If anything unusual happens, please try disabling mods once and check again.
[World’s Law Changes]
* Added option “Scale static content difficulty with fame.” When enabled, the difficulty of main/subquest dungeons and bosses scales with PC fame.
* Because of the new option, the World’s Law window will appear when loading a game. It will no longer appear after saving once.
[Highlights]
* Added (Backer Wish) quest “Chase the Mystery of the Legendary Bag!” with related content. Start from the small adventurer “Nanasu.”
* Added (Backer Wish) NPC “pursuer.”
* Added Adventurers Weekly issues 1–12. Tutorial-style reading sold cheaply by Moyer at the tinker's camp. Thanks Elin Discord Community!
* Added new food type “Lunch.” Friendly NPCs may sometimes gift them if their favor is high enough. May change in the future with marriage/engagement features.
* Unlocked LoveLoveLove favor tier.
* Added Chef’s Hat to Ecopo merchant. Enables original cooking using almost any nutritious food.
* Increased Remote Mod level cap to 999.
* Added feat “Beast of Possibility” that expands or reduces gene slots. Assigned to some NPCs.
[New Content]
* Added rumors to general store owner “Aoi.”
* Added option to display electricity in the info bar widget.
* Added ability to edit/save placement and size of substitute skins, portraits, shadows, water level, hat position, etc.
* Added toggle on Map Board for roof generation in indoor bases (allowing roofed buildings in caves or undersea).
* Added new insanity dialogue lines.
* Added random enchant “Sustain Body Figure” that fixes height/weight.
* Added special item “Rogue Rune” that can add runes without consuming slots. Ecopo merchants now sell “Maintain Figure Rogue Rune.”
* Added ★Hammer of Plate Stripping to Ecopo merchants.
* Added “Tent Wrench [Aquarium]” to Miralgalok’s goods.
* Added recipes for “Potion of Youth” and “Potion of Immortality” (materials tentative, may change with new rare mats).
* Added new weapon “Dual Saber (temp).” Also enabled color swaps for Lightsaber and Dual Saber (temp).
* Added unique enchant “Death Cry” to Mandrake Shield.
* Added Shark Tail as a rare drop from shark enemies.
* Added Dog Tail and Shiva Tail as rare drops from dogs and Shiva. (Tails for cats/foxes/dogs may get special enchants later.)
* Added corset as waist gear.
* Added side table (furniture).
* Added sink (furniture).
* Added 2 shelves (furniture).
* Added pitchfork (furniture), placed in Yowyn and Mysilia.
* Added broken blade (junk).
* Added 2 spirit horses (souvenirs).
* Added recipe for mushroom table.
* Added recipe for mushroom wall shelf.
* Added 2 mushroom platforms and mushroom pillar.
* Added 7 new monsters.
[Additions and Changes]
* Residents with hobbies/jobs “Furry” or “Pet” may sometimes go on a fluff frenzy.
* Caterpillars now included in Arachnophobia Countermeasure Mode (graphics temporary).
* Added “Compress Save Data” option under Config → Experimental tab.
* Added beginner hint window when setting World’s Order at game start.
* Danger level of current dungeon floor now shown in date widget.
* Age can now be reduced to 0 (because kittens are cute).
* Guest visitors won’t spawn in rooms set to residents-only/private access.
* Throwing items now adds their enhancement level to damage bonus (experimental).
* Increased magic damage cap to 9,999,999 (experimental).
* Added several descriptions for early base facilities.
* Internal change to age handling. Unique NPCs now affected by age-changing items (still unaffected by natural passing years).
* Fillets cannot be used in original cooking.
* On user maps, dismantling non-owned items will now make them collapse without dropping materials.
* Added max coefficient (100000) for job efficiency calculation (overflow prevention).
* Speed tooltip now lists mount/symbiosis bonuses.
* Non-unique NPCs with high favor who haven’t yet given a trophy may now gift one.
* Quest Board direct conversations no longer trigger special events (like trophy gifts).
* NPCs with special events now display hint icon overhead.
* Added new food category “Lunch.” Bento of Love and Dystopia Meal moved to it.
* “Lunch” category excluded from food delivery quests.
* Some foods can now be left unfinished; tooltip shows when possible.
* Special foods (like Bento of Love) no longer chosen as NPC favorite.
* NPC-generated food now uses actual monster mats (Goblin Meat, Goblin Egg) instead of generic corpse/egg.
* NPCs won’t use (decapitated human corpses) as cooking mats.
* Loving foods won’t contain cats or poison.
* Cannibal NPCs will now choose human meat as ingredient with high chance.
* Changed naming rules for unidentified items (character name not shown, e.g., “Loytel’s Bento” → “Bento” when unidentified).
* Unique NPCs that become PC/minion won’t get HP/MP modifiers.
* Items delivered in random quests now flagged as gifts. If recipient’s inventory is full, item is destroyed but quest completes.
* Capped burst-fire Mod’s shots to 10. Levels above 100 reduce damage falloff instead.
* Changed fiber naming display.
* Fake blocks now adjust stacking height/shadows based on copied block type.
* Ghost Mushrooms invisible even to Telepathy.
* Adjusted tooltip switching timing.
* VvvoooOOOwww.
* Tents can’t be shipped.
* Improved skin-change window.
* Substitution skin loading now supports 128px and 256px height.
* NPCs completing procurement quests will try to consume/deliver items.
* In scaling dungeons, monsters may sometimes be generated based on raw danger level (e.g., Lv120 monsters at danger 120).
* Added attribute tags (Undead, Machine) separate from race, used for slaying/death-drop checks. Applied to some monsters.
* Adjusted screen tone (brighter, slightly lower saturation).
* For existing save data, unique NPCs whose initial faith was changed to fixed can still revert to initial faith via doujinshi.
* Feats “Acid Body” and “Spikes” now penetrate resistances via “Ancient” status. Adjusted damage.
* In instance random quests, failing to find client after return counts as quest fail.
* Equipment with “Moving Tail” enchant allows others to fluff it.
* Detector now beeps even if game volume >0.
* Unique/semi-unique NPCs no longer summoned via ability summons.
* Adjusted FP cost for “Meat Wall” feat gene (was too high).
* Ally “Meat Wall” feat effect applies only to allies, not all non-hostiles.
* Improved text for “Meat Wall” activation.
* Uploaded user maps: containers originally closed/locked now always closed (Lv1 lock); open ones always open.
* Changed occupation of Giant/Sea Scorpions to Predator.
* Changed occupation of Black Widow to Predator.
* Renamed “Beginner Alchemy Tools” → “Alchemy Tools.”
* Updated snow graphics.
* Updated Chinese translation.
* (JP version) Applied speech tone to unique NPCs in idle/combat.
[Fixes]
* Fixed a bug where random ore generated in blocks on user maps.
* Fixed a bug where mixing aphrodisiac/poison applied item’s blessing instead of potion’s.
* Fixed a bug where seabed user maps didn’t apply seabed effects (only maps uploaded in this version onward).
* Fixed a bug where PC’s worn hats (e.g., chef hat) changed color depending on held item material.
* Fixed a bug where “Harvest Life” caused PC to idle if no path to target.
* Fixed a bug where items with invalid material ID or dyed items caused error in user maps.
* Fixed various glitches with fake block rendering.
* Fixed a bug where auto-sort ignored shipping box priority.
* Fixed a bug where random quests in Village of Atonement had wrong tendencies.
* Fixed a bug where headgear shifted held item position/depth.
* Fixed a bug where old saves made beaches impassable on world map.
* Other minor fixes and adjustments.
[Hints]
* Some NPCs (like the Strange Girl) lose unique functions if recruited. To use them, exile and restore them to original map.
* On Map Board, to change sea color, set alpha above 0.
* Furniture forced visible in user maps, even if flagged invisible.
* Value of Furniture Collection Ticket scales with Negotiation skill (spec).
[Notes]
* Later this year, updates will focus on subquests and Home scenarios. Update pace may slow. Marriage, pregnancy (alien), and expanded Home activities (classrooms, playgrounds) may arrive this year.
* Raina and Poina now have portraits, may become recruitable later.
