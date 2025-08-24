 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Hollow Knight Battlefield™ 2042 Hollow Knight: Silksong Marvel Rivals THE FINALS
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
24 August 2025 Build 19715676 Edited 24 August 2025 – 14:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
The Anglo-French Territory Cup expands the original French Territory Cup to include 11 British overseas territories, bringing the total to 22 teams. Each group of overseas territories runs its own four-team knockout qualifiers, followed by group stages with eight teams split into two groups. The top two teams from each group advance to the semi-finals to compete for the championship.



Web site:
https://simcups.com

Changed files in this update

Linux 64-bitEnglish Depot 3105681
  • Loading history…
macOS 64-bitEnglish Depot 3105683
  • Loading history…
Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 3105684
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link