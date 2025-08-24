 Skip to content
24 August 2025 Build 19715669 Edited 24 August 2025 – 13:46:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
-I restored collisions and physics to the way they were in the previous version.
-I fixed a bug where when you chose a character other than Jones and went into the Time Room to fight Reydun, you couldn't dance with Jones.
-I improved the textures of a rock in the future.
-Improved the occlusion culling in the President's bunker to prevent the camera from seeing a gap when passing through certain angles of the wall.
-The physics of hair strands no longer appears due to a minor graphical bug when they teleport.

