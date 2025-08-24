This update includes the addition of a new language to Starground, Czech! Massive thanks to xefensor and their friend VVR for creating all of these translations.

This update also fixes various issues related to crashing and more logistics refinement and bugfixing.

Additions

Added the Czech language to the game. Massive thanks to xefensor and VVR for their help in making this possible!

Added xefensor and VVR to the list of translators

Fixes