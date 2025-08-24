 Skip to content
24 August 2025 Build 19715630 Edited 24 August 2025 – 14:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

This update includes the addition of a new language to Starground, Czech! Massive thanks to xefensor and their friend VVR for creating all of these translations.

This update also fixes various issues related to crashing and more logistics refinement and bugfixing.

Additions

  • Added the Czech language to the game. Massive thanks to xefensor and VVR for their help in making this possible!

  • Added xefensor and VVR to the list of translators

Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where underground conveyors would grab items off of the side of conveyors (thanks xefensor!)

  • Fixed an issue where exiting to the main menu would cause the game to crash

  • Potentially fixed multiple causes for various random crashes

  • Fixed an issue where underground belts were not connecting properly (thanks xefensor!)

  • Fixed an issue where movers could sometimes randomly grab items from underground belts (thanks xefensor!)

  • Fixed a crash related to changing controller

  • Fixed issues using and modifying the space elevator UI on multiplayer (Thanks DevNinYa!)

  • Fixed an issue where the big frog battery dropped the items of a big battery (thanks DevNinYa!)

  • Fixed an issue where helmets would not properly display on multiplayer

