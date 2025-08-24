This update includes the addition of a new language to Starground, Czech! Massive thanks to xefensor and their friend VVR for creating all of these translations.
This update also fixes various issues related to crashing and more logistics refinement and bugfixing.
Additions
Added the Czech language to the game. Massive thanks to xefensor and VVR for their help in making this possible!
Added xefensor and VVR to the list of translators
Fixes
Fixed an issue where underground conveyors would grab items off of the side of conveyors (thanks xefensor!)
Fixed an issue where exiting to the main menu would cause the game to crash
Potentially fixed multiple causes for various random crashes
Fixed an issue where underground belts were not connecting properly (thanks xefensor!)
Fixed an issue where movers could sometimes randomly grab items from underground belts (thanks xefensor!)
Fixed a crash related to changing controller
Fixed issues using and modifying the space elevator UI on multiplayer (Thanks DevNinYa!)
Fixed an issue where the big frog battery dropped the items of a big battery (thanks DevNinYa!)
Fixed an issue where helmets would not properly display on multiplayer
Changed files in this update