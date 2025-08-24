 Skip to content
24 August 2025 Build 19715564 Edited 24 August 2025 – 14:09:23 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Patch Notes – Version 1.02

Features & Improvements:

  • Cosmetics:
    A new cosmetics store has been added (found in Pause Menu > Store). Players can now unlock and purchase cosmetics. Currency is earned solely through gameplay—no real purchases required.

  • Improved Movement: The player can now move while airborne using the A and D keys, giving the ability to dodge obstacles and maneuver more freely.

  • Redefined Rope Mechanics:
    The grappling rope now allows players to slightly shorten or extend its length using the W and S keys.

  • Language Settings:
    On first launch, the game should now automatically detect and set the default system language.

  • Camera Visibility:
    The camera now displays a slightly wider field of view.

ːLIS_starː Have fun, see you on the leaderboard! ːLIS_starː

