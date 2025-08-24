Patch Notes – Version 1.02

Features & Improvements:

Cosmetics:

A new cosmetics store has been added (found in Pause Menu > Store). Players can now unlock and purchase cosmetics. Currency is earned solely through gameplay—no real purchases required.

Improved Movement: The player can now move while airborne using the A and D keys, giving the ability to dodge obstacles and maneuver more freely.

Redefined Rope Mechanics:

The grappling rope now allows players to slightly shorten or extend its length using the W and S keys.

Language Settings:

On first launch, the game should now automatically detect and set the default system language.