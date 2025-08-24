Patch Notes – Version 1.02
Features & Improvements:
Cosmetics:
A new cosmetics store has been added (found in Pause Menu > Store). Players can now unlock and purchase cosmetics. Currency is earned solely through gameplay—no real purchases required.
Improved Movement: The player can now move while airborne using the A and D keys, giving the ability to dodge obstacles and maneuver more freely.
Redefined Rope Mechanics:
The grappling rope now allows players to slightly shorten or extend its length using the W and S keys.
Language Settings:
On first launch, the game should now automatically detect and set the default system language.
Camera Visibility:
The camera now displays a slightly wider field of view.
ːLIS_starː Have fun, see you on the leaderboard! ːLIS_starː
Changed files in this update