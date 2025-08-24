 Skip to content
24 August 2025 Build 19715563 Edited 24 August 2025 – 13:59:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

- Day 2: Adjusted enemy data to improve stuttering in the town map

- Fixed an issue where, in some environments, a DLL could not be loaded properly

- Fixed untranslated English text in some places

Changed files in this update

Windows Japanese Depot 3201241
