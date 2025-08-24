 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Hollow Knight Battlefield™ 2042 Hollow Knight: Silksong Marvel Rivals THE FINALS
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
24 August 2025 Build 19715546 Edited 24 August 2025 – 14:09:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Zombie Mages (the pink hoodie ones) now pause for a brief moment after finishing their triple blink attack.

- Adjusted Fight Score of Putrids.

- After this patch, the game will automatically run at the maximum refresh rate the monitor its running on supports (up to 144fps), unless you force a frame rate with the FPS Cap option slider (in this case the setting will be saved and restored when you relaunch the game).

- FPS Cap option slider now snaps to most commonly supported monitor's refresh rates: 60,75, 120 and 144 fps

- Pressing the comma key toggles an FPS counter display (more of a debug thing but one for the frame rate nerds like me).

Changed files in this update

Depot 3585611
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link