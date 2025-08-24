- Zombie Mages (the pink hoodie ones) now pause for a brief moment after finishing their triple blink attack.



- Adjusted Fight Score of Putrids.



- After this patch, the game will automatically run at the maximum refresh rate the monitor its running on supports (up to 144fps), unless you force a frame rate with the FPS Cap option slider (in this case the setting will be saved and restored when you relaunch the game).



- FPS Cap option slider now snaps to most commonly supported monitor's refresh rates: 60,75, 120 and 144 fps



- Pressing the comma key toggles an FPS counter display (more of a debug thing but one for the frame rate nerds like me).