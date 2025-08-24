 Skip to content
24 August 2025 Build 19715530 Edited 24 August 2025 – 14:26:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Update Notes

  • Survivor Mode: Added a new weapon and countdown system

  • Added camera shake effect for Erlik

  • Improved visuals of Chapter 1 (more detailed and atmospheric environment)

  • Fixed a bug in Chapter 3

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2763831
