Update Notes
Survivor Mode: Added a new weapon and countdown system
Added camera shake effect for Erlik
Improved visuals of Chapter 1 (more detailed and atmospheric environment)
Fixed a bug in Chapter 3
7656…) to be redirected to calculator
id/ or
profiles/
app/ or
sub/ or
bundle/ or
depot/
Update Notes
Survivor Mode: Added a new weapon and countdown system
Added camera shake effect for Erlik
Improved visuals of Chapter 1 (more detailed and atmospheric environment)
Fixed a bug in Chapter 3
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update