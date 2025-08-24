 Skip to content
24 August 2025 Build 19715504 Edited 24 August 2025 – 14:09:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update 13.1.9 Contains the following:

  • Added a new feature to the Active Roster Feature. See the Action Roster Feature Part 1 video in the User Guide.
  • Transaction corrections in the 1974 season library.
  • Fixed a bug that assigned an RBI to the batter when a runner scores on a error during a pickoff attempt.
  • Fixed a bug with the throwing error command. Specifically, RO1 was not working when the error happens on a double play attempt. (e.g., ET643 R01).
  • Corrected several typos.

