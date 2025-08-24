- Added a new feature to the Active Roster Feature. See the Action Roster Feature Part 1 video in the User Guide.
- Transaction corrections in the 1974 season library.
- Fixed a bug that assigned an RBI to the batter when a runner scores on a error during a pickoff attempt.
- Fixed a bug with the throwing error command. Specifically, RO1 was not working when the error happens on a double play attempt. (e.g., ET643 R01).
- Corrected several typos.
Update 13.1.9
Update notes via Steam Community
Update 13.1.9 Contains the following:
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bit Depot 3383442
- Loading history…
macOS 64-bit Depot 3383443
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update