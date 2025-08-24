Over the last week, while we were removing the final hurdles to proper release, we saw over 21,000 gugs made as players were giving the full game a spin (were you one of them?). With the hitch out of the way, we're excited to finally move over to the next chapter of the GUG story! The game is officially out and, as promised, we're running a 20% discount during the launch week, so get it while it's hot!

As a side note, we've reverted the demo back to what it was before. If you somehow ended up playing the demo during this last week without noticing the previous "full game free for a week" announcement, at least you now know exactly what your money will be getting you!

Come chat with us and other GUG players on Discord using the link down below.