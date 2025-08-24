- Hair colors should work now properly
- Added an option in the menu to turn off shadow casting of the new hairs, which decrease the performance consumption and allows to use it with weaker configs.
- Added the possibility to get the Stalker's 2nd achievement in the Safe Zone only mode.
Hotfix
Update notes via Steam Community
- Hair colors should work now properly
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update