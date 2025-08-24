 Skip to content
24 August 2025 Build 19715442 Edited 24 August 2025 – 12:59:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

- Hair colors should work now properly
- Added an option in the menu to turn off shadow casting of the new hairs, which decrease the performance consumption and allows to use it with weaker configs.
- Added the possibility to get the Stalker's 2nd achievement in the Safe Zone only mode.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2343901
