Happy Independence Day of Ukraine!

Our game reflects a part of the great struggle that the Ukrainian people are waging in defense of their independence. So, to celebrate this occasion, we would like to share a small surprise: desktop wallpapers. They depict major Ukrainian cities that took the first blow of the full-scale invasion, but did not surrender and instead repelled the invaders.

We also decided to delight you with an update that focuses on new features in the level editor.

What's New in the Game

Ability to Play Random Levels

We have essentially transformed the level editor into a new mode that allows you to customize the game to your liking, generate a level, and play. New features:

You can choose up to 6 bonuses, allowing you to create your favorite combo and turn your tank into an unbeatable victory machine.

You can click the level generation button, which will automatically generate all the blocks on the level along with spawns.

So overall, with the existing options to customize the number and type of enemies on levels, choose an inspiration bonus, and manually edit the level, you now have a full-fledged mode in which you can play however you like.

Improvements

If you had a gamepad connected, the mouse cursor would hide. But if you wanted to select something with the mouse, you couldn’t, because the cursor was gone. Now, when you move the mouse, the cursor will appear.

Bonus shops were only shown when you had many bonuses unlocked. Fixed so that even at early upgrade levels, shops have a chance to appear.

Fixes

In some cases, enemies could destroy your base or your tank, but the game didn’t end. Fixed.

On the map of Ukraine on the left, battle coordinates were sometimes displayed inaccurately. The map system was reworked. Coordinates now work correctly.

Sometimes earned points did not appear on the leaderboard. Fixed.

After completing the campaign, the player could continue shooting in the background. Fixed.

Fixed graphical issues in some windows.

Wallpapers

Wallpapers are available in sizes 1920 x 1080 and 2560 x 1440 pixels. Each wallpaper comes in light and dark versions. Personally, I really like the dark ones - they’re easy on the eyes and look stylish on the desktop.

To download, right-click on the desired resolution under the image, and select “Save link as...” from the menu.

Last year we also gave away these wallpapers, but since the game hadn’t launched yet, not many people knew about them. So we decided to repeat the giveaway.

Light Wallpapers

1920 x 1080 // 2560 x 1440



1920 x 1080 // 2560 x 1440



1920 x 1080 // 2560 x 1440





Dark Wallpapers

1920 x 1080 // 2560 x 1440



1920 x 1080 // 2560 x 1440



1920 x 1080 // 2560 x 1440