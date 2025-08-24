- Improved: End of auto-battler fight screen
- Fix: Issues with notification, which could cause notification fail.
- Fix: Another 10 small bugs reported by automatic diagnostics
Update 1.1.3 - Improved autobattler end screen, bug fixes
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 1564901
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update