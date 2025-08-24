• Fixed an issue that allowed shopping carts to be used by customers while in possession of the player.
• Fixed an issue that did not allow the player to push shopping carts after loading a saved game.
• Fixed and issue that caused Cash Registers to stop working during the “Sell X Items” Task
Hotfix v0.9.2.5 - Shopping Cart and Cash Register Fixes
