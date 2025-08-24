 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Hollow Knight Battlefield™ 2042 Hollow Knight: Silksong Marvel Rivals THE FINALS
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
24 August 2025 Build 19715399 Edited 24 August 2025 – 13:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
• Fixed an issue that allowed shopping carts to be used by customers while in possession of the player.
• Fixed an issue that did not allow the player to push shopping carts after loading a saved game.
• Fixed and issue that caused Cash Registers to stop working during the “Sell X Items” Task

Changed files in this update

Depot 2870331
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link