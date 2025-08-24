 Skip to content
24 August 2025 Build 19715356 Edited 24 August 2025 – 13:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

This update brings quality improvements and a colorful new reward to Ballardo:

⚙️ Updated Settings Menu

  • Improved and reorganized for a smoother experience.

🌈 New Skip Reward: Rainbow Ball

  • A flashy new option when skipping rewards — adds more fun and strategy to your runs!

🎮 Gameplay Improvements

  • Various small tweaks to make gameplay feel smoother and more balanced.

🐞 Bug Fixes

  • Fixed minor issues and polished up the experience.

Thank you for continuing to share your feedback — every update makes Ballardo better!

Try out the new Rainbow Ball today and let us know what you think! 🎱

