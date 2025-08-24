This update brings quality improvements and a colorful new reward to Ballardo:
⚙️ Updated Settings Menu
Improved and reorganized for a smoother experience.
🌈 New Skip Reward: Rainbow Ball
A flashy new option when skipping rewards — adds more fun and strategy to your runs!
🎮 Gameplay Improvements
Various small tweaks to make gameplay feel smoother and more balanced.
🐞 Bug Fixes
Fixed minor issues and polished up the experience.
Thank you for continuing to share your feedback — every update makes Ballardo better!
Try out the new Rainbow Ball today and let us know what you think! 🎱
