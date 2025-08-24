 Skip to content
24 August 2025 Build 19715274 Edited 24 August 2025 – 14:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Update has been released Mr. Scientist v1.3.1!
- Completely reworked mechanics of moving objects
- Completely reworked FPS counter
- Added "Mouse sensitivity" setting
- Added "Brightness" setting
- Minor changes and fixes

