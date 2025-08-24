We've been busy fixing the rough edges from our rushed launch. This patch tackles the biggest grind issues and some nasty bugs that were breaking saves.



Balance Changes:

Gathering just got easier! All rare plant seeds now have higher fertility and will usually yield two harvests—or even more. Thanks to the blessing of Mother Raw-Earth, you won't have to run expeditions for new seeds as often.

Faster potion brewing: Long-brewing potions now go quicker, so your extra ingredients won't get stuck in storage.

Transmutation circle upgrade: The first transmutation circle can now hold two spirits instead of one, letting you automate multiple tasks earlier in the game. Unfortunately, for current saves, this will only work if you rebuild the Curse Transmutation Circle or upgrade it to level 4.

Alchemist nerf: Our alchemist is no longer a Terminator—too many scars will finally take their toll. If you absolutely need something immortal, build yourself a golem.

Mid-game adventure balance: Difficulty curve is now smoother. Rolling hills won't be such brutal obstacles after calm forests.