We've been busy fixing the rough edges from our rushed launch. This patch tackles the biggest grind issues and some nasty bugs that were breaking saves.
Balance Changes:
Gathering just got easier! All rare plant seeds now have higher fertility and will usually yield two harvests—or even more. Thanks to the blessing of Mother Raw-Earth, you won't have to run expeditions for new seeds as often.
Faster potion brewing: Long-brewing potions now go quicker, so your extra ingredients won't get stuck in storage.
Transmutation circle upgrade: The first transmutation circle can now hold two spirits instead of one, letting you automate multiple tasks earlier in the game. Unfortunately, for current saves, this will only work if you rebuild the Curse Transmutation Circle or upgrade it to level 4.
Alchemist nerf: Our alchemist is no longer a Terminator—too many scars will finally take their toll. If you absolutely need something immortal, build yourself a golem.
Mid-game adventure balance: Difficulty curve is now smoother. Rolling hills won't be such brutal obstacles after calm forests.
Guaranteed expedition loot: Every successful expedition now guarantees at least one corpse appropriate to the location. Lazy adventurers used to drop them halfway, but we've had a serious talk. This should reduce ingredient shortages—or if you're already stocked, toss them on your garden—they make surprisingly good fertilizer.
Technical Updates:
Backup load button: Backups have always existed in the game, but now loading them is partially automated. One button press rolls the game back one backup (2–5 minutes, depending on which patches the saves were made after). Some of you had corrupted long saves due to nasty bugs—we hope this small rollback will help at least some of you. We deeply apologize and thank you for your patience.
Hieroglyphs display fix: We poured a lot of effort into fixing the display of hieroglyphs (and we hope it worked!). Please let us know if the problem has disappeared.
Text polishing: Many text fixes across the game! We're gradually smoothing everything out, and your reports are a huge help—thank you!
