 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Hollow Knight Battlefield™ 2042 Hollow Knight: Silksong Marvel Rivals THE FINALS
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
24 August 2025 Build 19715149 Edited 24 August 2025 – 12:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Even though I want to step back from this project, and focus on other things. I can't leave it in a broken state. So here is what I have done in this patch:

- I added a toggle to turn the lighting off, so that slower computers won't be as laggy
- The game would force you into the bside character version while fishing, that no longer happens
- Changed the description for the shotgun modifier
- You can no longer dash outside the roulette room
- You no longer crash when picking up an ammo crate right after resetting the room

I hope you all are enjoying the game :)
-Bagel

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3081271
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 3081273
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link