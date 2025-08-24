Even though I want to step back from this project, and focus on other things. I can't leave it in a broken state. So here is what I have done in this patch:



- I added a toggle to turn the lighting off, so that slower computers won't be as laggy

- The game would force you into the bside character version while fishing, that no longer happens

- Changed the description for the shotgun modifier

- You can no longer dash outside the roulette room

- You no longer crash when picking up an ammo crate right after resetting the room



I hope you all are enjoying the game :)

-Bagel