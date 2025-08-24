General changes:

- Updated visuals on Crossways

- Added missing icons for Ears and Faces

- Fixed texture issues with face 3 and 4

- Adjusted the impact sound during jump attack with Heavy Wrench

- Added a new emote: Dance3

- Ultimate charge text will no longer show 100%, if the skill is not ready yet

- Fixed an issue where dying during wall placement would still finish it

- Fixed an issue where hands would disappear, if you spawned with Rocket Fists equipped

- Fixed an issue where if someone died then switched to spectator while being dead, it would no longer let them go back to lobby

- Fixed an issue where dying to laser would then spawn a lot of VFX

- Changing equipment in lobby will no longer cause the item icon flicker for a frame

- Renamed the /2b emote to /chicken, adjusted the animation to fit the sounds better

- Added facial animations to various emotes

- Added facial animation variations to different faces

- Fixed the sprinting animation sometimes interrupting other, more important animation

- Fixed some collisions on Soupbar

- Adjusted Power Katana impact sound

- Adjusted bullet impact sound

- Fixed some LOD popping on Tunnels

- Fixed Map Intro not being fast forwarded when a player joined while it was already running

- Fixed bots being visible in the lobby player list in DM

- Fixed camera shake not stopping sometimes with HMG

- Adjusted HMG walking animations

- Merged Loadout panel into Inventory in the Main menu

- Trying out a weapon with skin in shop or inventory will now spawn the character with that skinned weapon equipped

Experimental

- Fixed the desync issues with Energy Ball

- Fixed an issue in Chaser, where spectator could become the current target

- Fixed various issues switching to spectator during chaser