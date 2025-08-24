General changes:
- Updated visuals on Crossways
- Added missing icons for Ears and Faces
- Fixed texture issues with face 3 and 4
- Adjusted the impact sound during jump attack with Heavy Wrench
- Added a new emote: Dance3
- Ultimate charge text will no longer show 100%, if the skill is not ready yet
- Fixed an issue where dying during wall placement would still finish it
- Fixed an issue where hands would disappear, if you spawned with Rocket Fists equipped
- Fixed an issue where if someone died then switched to spectator while being dead, it would no longer let them go back to lobby
- Fixed an issue where dying to laser would then spawn a lot of VFX
- Changing equipment in lobby will no longer cause the item icon flicker for a frame
- Renamed the /2b emote to /chicken, adjusted the animation to fit the sounds better
- Added facial animations to various emotes
- Added facial animation variations to different faces
- Fixed the sprinting animation sometimes interrupting other, more important animation
- Fixed some collisions on Soupbar
- Adjusted Power Katana impact sound
- Adjusted bullet impact sound
- Fixed some LOD popping on Tunnels
- Fixed Map Intro not being fast forwarded when a player joined while it was already running
- Fixed bots being visible in the lobby player list in DM
- Fixed camera shake not stopping sometimes with HMG
- Adjusted HMG walking animations
- Merged Loadout panel into Inventory in the Main menu
- Trying out a weapon with skin in shop or inventory will now spawn the character with that skinned weapon equipped
Experimental
- Fixed the desync issues with Energy Ball
- Fixed an issue in Chaser, where spectator could become the current target
- Fixed various issues switching to spectator during chaser
