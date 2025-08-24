Version 0.7.4 (Hero Pack #6) has officially left the beta branch, and is now in the stable branch! Thanks to everyone who downloaded the beta release and provided feedback! You do not need to unsubscribe from the beta branch if you are currently using it, as both beta and stable branches have been updated.

The next major update we are are working toward is the final act, Act 6!

The following changelog outlines the details of changes from the previous stable version 0.6.15 to this release, 0.7.4. Updates related to the last beta release, 0.7.3b are noted at the bottom.

Changelog for version 0.7.4

Three new heroes added via wanderer missions after completing act 1 and 2, and reaching town level 24

Rearranged singularity unlock order a little to fit in the new characters. One of them is available as a starting leader

Claire can now be removed as leader when doing endless mode runs, after beating the initial "story" versions of these missions. Added some in-game lore related to it, but existing saves may miss this dialogue if already past act 1. Some heroes that rely on dying for certain skill effects are not eligible leaders.

Added a Bestiary that lists enemy descriptions and their passive abilities, accessible via the town's Library or mid-mission via the ESC game menu. Bestiary entries fill out as you encounter each enemy type (not retroactive on existing saves).

Battle Log will now display critical damage hits with red-tinted text

Added option to disable screen shake effects in graphics settings

Single column menus may now be scrolled through by full page using PageUp/Down or L1/L2 controller buttons

Sleep and Stun numerical damage values will now be visible in battle with their own color/style

Rebalanced Steam Engineer's mech related skills to allow mech to be more viable after its long build up time

Changed Hellbinder's Implosion skill level 3 effect to "deal 50% more damage"

Bard's song skills will now cancel other characters' song skills just like any other song (only his own songs can be stacked)

Changed Bard's Master of Song lv 2 effect to reduce MP cost of song skills, instead of reducing penalty per song

Viggo's Gladius relic bonus decreased from +15 to +10 per stack

Horned Helmet relic bonus decreased from 35% piercing to 25% piercing, to give more space for damage specialization piercing relics

Increased Booster Shot relic's bonus from 10% to 20%

Increased Volatile Drone's base power substantially so its various attacks can deal more meaningful damage

Reduced attribute sharing from summoner to summon a little (summon bond), but fixed the effect not applying properly to Hellbinder's Imps and Inventor's KillBot

Fixed Inferno Gem relic's damage not playing a fire sound effect

Fixed Raider's Scavenge trait lv 3 effect not working properly in boss/elite battles

Fixed Pioneer's Survivalist trait lv 3 effect not working properly in boss/elite battles

Fixed Banshee's Wail relic description to display its specific piercing bonus value

Fixed a few skill descriptions not fitting into battle's skill description box

Fixed a visual bug where battle menus were prematurely made visible and overlapped ESC menu after leaving glossary

Fixed issue where some buff/debuff effects would not apply to characters' "on downed" skills, because the effects were removed immediately instead of after the skills were processed

Fixed sprites not reorienting themselves to the proper flip direction when downed while charmed

Fixed town vendor not properly removing bundle items after purchase

Fixed relic menu allowing moving down to unbound relic list when empty, which could lead to a crash

Fixed Priestess Garb relic missing a description in certain contexts

Fixed Sin being able to reduce instability below zero when leaving Wrath form

Fixed rare crash when initializing input contextual icons in battle

Fixed character added skill cache not being reset properly when swapping skills mid-run. This could make an already known skill added by a relic not show up after swapping the skill out on Claire.

Fixed a stamina caching issue that was adding some unnecessary extra mid-frame calculations during battle

Changes related to previous version 0.7.3b