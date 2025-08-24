Version 0.7.4 (Hero Pack #6) has officially left the beta branch, and is now in the stable branch! Thanks to everyone who downloaded the beta release and provided feedback! You do not need to unsubscribe from the beta branch if you are currently using it, as both beta and stable branches have been updated.
The next major update we are are working toward is the final act, Act 6!
The following changelog outlines the details of changes from the previous stable version 0.6.15 to this release, 0.7.4. Updates related to the last beta release, 0.7.3b are noted at the bottom.
Changelog for version 0.7.4
Three new heroes added via wanderer missions after completing act 1 and 2, and reaching town level 24
Rearranged singularity unlock order a little to fit in the new characters. One of them is available as a starting leader
Claire can now be removed as leader when doing endless mode runs, after beating the initial "story" versions of these missions. Added some in-game lore related to it, but existing saves may miss this dialogue if already past act 1. Some heroes that rely on dying for certain skill effects are not eligible leaders.
Added a Bestiary that lists enemy descriptions and their passive abilities, accessible via the town's Library or mid-mission via the ESC game menu. Bestiary entries fill out as you encounter each enemy type (not retroactive on existing saves).
Battle Log will now display critical damage hits with red-tinted text
Added option to disable screen shake effects in graphics settings
Single column menus may now be scrolled through by full page using PageUp/Down or L1/L2 controller buttons
Sleep and Stun numerical damage values will now be visible in battle with their own color/style
Rebalanced Steam Engineer's mech related skills to allow mech to be more viable after its long build up time
Changed Hellbinder's Implosion skill level 3 effect to "deal 50% more damage"
Bard's song skills will now cancel other characters' song skills just like any other song (only his own songs can be stacked)
Changed Bard's Master of Song lv 2 effect to reduce MP cost of song skills, instead of reducing penalty per song
Viggo's Gladius relic bonus decreased from +15 to +10 per stack
Horned Helmet relic bonus decreased from 35% piercing to 25% piercing, to give more space for damage specialization piercing relics
Increased Booster Shot relic's bonus from 10% to 20%
Increased Volatile Drone's base power substantially so its various attacks can deal more meaningful damage
Reduced attribute sharing from summoner to summon a little (summon bond), but fixed the effect not applying properly to Hellbinder's Imps and Inventor's KillBot
Fixed Inferno Gem relic's damage not playing a fire sound effect
Fixed Raider's Scavenge trait lv 3 effect not working properly in boss/elite battles
Fixed Pioneer's Survivalist trait lv 3 effect not working properly in boss/elite battles
Fixed Banshee's Wail relic description to display its specific piercing bonus value
Fixed a few skill descriptions not fitting into battle's skill description box
Fixed a visual bug where battle menus were prematurely made visible and overlapped ESC menu after leaving glossary
Fixed issue where some buff/debuff effects would not apply to characters' "on downed" skills, because the effects were removed immediately instead of after the skills were processed
Fixed sprites not reorienting themselves to the proper flip direction when downed while charmed
Fixed town vendor not properly removing bundle items after purchase
Fixed relic menu allowing moving down to unbound relic list when empty, which could lead to a crash
Fixed Priestess Garb relic missing a description in certain contexts
Fixed Sin being able to reduce instability below zero when leaving Wrath form
Fixed rare crash when initializing input contextual icons in battle
Fixed character added skill cache not being reset properly when swapping skills mid-run. This could make an already known skill added by a relic not show up after swapping the skill out on Claire.
Fixed a stamina caching issue that was adding some unnecessary extra mid-frame calculations during battle
Changes related to previous version 0.7.3b
Reworked Beastmaster's Pack Leader, Beast Trainer, and Give Treat skills a bit, and his menagerie beasts now start with 90% turn progress after being summoned
Fixed incorrect lv 2/3 skill descriptions for Magician's Hypnotize skill
Keekuko's Fickle passive no longer applies to enemy clone/husk versions of Keekuko. This fixes a soft lock when Keekuko clone is shattered by the Mirror boss, and a few other issues.
Clone/husk/summon versions of Keekuko can now be damaged as usual
Added a handler to make sure the party has a valid leader if it somehow ends up in a state without one assigned, which could cause a crash
Fixed Well of Souls bestiary description referring to a free turn that is no longer granted
Fixed Monkey summon's Scratch skill description typo
