24 August 2025 Build 19715020 Edited 24 August 2025 – 12:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

-Added a waypoint to Oakheart Town

-Removed traveling by waypoint from gate to gate in some areas it was obselete ( at some point replaced by waypoints during development )

-Fixed minor collision bugs

-replaced pack of monsters in chaos realm

