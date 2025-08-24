-Added a waypoint to Oakheart Town
-Removed traveling by waypoint from gate to gate in some areas it was obselete ( at some point replaced by waypoints during development )
-Fixed minor collision bugs
-replaced pack of monsters in chaos realm
Patch 1.03c - Minor bug fixes and collision bugs
