Adding a small house you can build, if you have the Basic Create Skill at level 10.

(It cost Stone, Wood and Gold.)

You can hire a Worker in CrossRoad Hill, (Mossfield Map) to help you.

You can also place traps, nets in waters, and plant trees and plow fields... To grow your own food.



Each Basic skills has gotten an advanced level at to them.

Barter skill, now gives the ability to invest in shops.

Athletic Skill, makes you able to carry more, and still more fast.

Manual Labour, can hire people to cut trees and stones for them.



Updated the Save file, so it save and load faster.

The Player Safebox is now shared between your characters, and not attached to save/load files.



Updated the Main Quest, so it now has 9 steps, and alternate paths.

Icons now indicate how close enemies, quests and exits in dungeons are. Long distance a placed higher.

Teleport potions/spells, now works if a little bit imprecise.