The Living Shadows is finally out! It took three long years to develop this game, which began before the announcement of Invisible Fear. You can expect a variety of locations, monsters, characters, inventory and resourse management and also a decent story.

Please note that automatic controller configuration is not currently supported. If you wish, you can manually configure the button bindings in the "Keyboard" section, it will not work in the "Gamepad" section. If you do not want to do this, unfortunately, you will have to wait for an update, as there have been issues with automatic controller configuration. Thank you for your understanding.