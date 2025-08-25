Optimized Adventure Mode:Optimized save speed (huge map save time reduced from dozens of seconds to 1 second, first save for new game or old save takes 5 seconds)
Optimized smoothness of larger map world
Optimized distribution of trade goods and specialties, etc.
Optimized dungeon challenge levels
Optimized establishment of Adventure Mode 1 banks and other special facilities
Optimized some UIs
Removed refresh cycle options from adventure settings (now unified to 30 days)
Fixed: lag when enter town on larger map
Fixed: bug when trigger event during crafting
Fixed: bug when trigger event for ownerless business
Fixed: certain codes that may cause corrupted saves
Adjusted town trading operations:Removed confirmation operations, now direct buy/sell
Left click: Single item
Right click: Entire stack
Left click + Shift: Select quantity
New Race: CentaurLegendary hunters and skilled warriors, centaurs are part man and part horse.
The centaurs are an old race only slowly coming to accept the modern world. In some rare cases, however, whole tribes under progressive leaders have come to trade or make alliances with other humanoid communities.
While the majority of centaurs still live in tribes roaming vast plains or the fringes of eldritch forests, many have abandoned the isolationist ways of their ancestors to walk among the more cosmopolitan cities of the world.
New Business Types:
SawmillA small business with Profession (Lumberjack) as its primary skill, producing Wood and Darkwood.
MoneylenderA medium business with Profession (Bookkeeper) as its primary skill, producing Silver, Gold and Platinum.
Next, we'll work on (rough list):Other adventurers and NPCs
Multiple continents and planes
Magic concentration, magic exhaustion, low and high magic area rules
Macro resource harvesting and crafting
Specific usage of all skills
Remake dungeon module
Detailed features of terrains
Battle maps adapt terrains
Monsters distribution
Main storyline
Random events
ect.
And feats and spells, etc.
Note: If you have any suggestions or feedback, please feel free to leave them in this announcement or send to support@lowmagicage.com (attach your saves if necessary: game folder/saves).
