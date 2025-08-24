Hello people of the Unseen!

Version 0.1.02 has been released! It aims to improve some things here and there, as well as improving Winston's idle animation, which should give him some more personality.



And yes, I know about the black line.

Patch notes:

FEATURES:

Made Winston's idle animation more expressive

Tweaked a few assets

TECHNICAL:

Changed the version number

Changed executable things NOTE: there may be some issues with the update for some people, as I made some minor mistakes while releasing the update, sorry for any inconveniences



Have fun with Depths Unseen!