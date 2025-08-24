Hello people of the Unseen!
Version 0.1.02 has been released! It aims to improve some things here and there, as well as improving Winston's idle animation, which should give him some more personality.
And yes, I know about the black line.
Patch notes:
FEATURES:
Made Winston's idle animation more expressive
Tweaked a few assets
TECHNICAL:
Changed the version number
Changed executable things
NOTE: there may be some issues with the update for some people, as I made some minor mistakes while releasing the update, sorry for any inconveniences
Have fun with Depths Unseen!
Changed files in this update