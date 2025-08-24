 Skip to content
24 August 2025 Build 19714814 Edited 24 August 2025 – 16:33:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello people of the Unseen!

Version 0.1.02 has been released! It aims to improve some things here and there, as well as improving Winston's idle animation, which should give him some more personality.


And yes, I know about the black line.

Patch notes:

FEATURES:

  • Made Winston's idle animation more expressive

  • Tweaked a few assets

TECHNICAL:

  • Changed the version number

  • Changed executable things

    • NOTE: there may be some issues with the update for some people, as I made some minor mistakes while releasing the update, sorry for any inconveniences

Have fun with Depths Unseen!

