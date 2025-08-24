Hello everyone!

We’ve just released a new update packed with improvements, bugfixes, and a bit of fun. This patch focuses on smoother gameplay and better localization support — plus we slipped in a new meme sound for you to enjoy.

📝 Changelog

🎲 Improved dice animation synchronization on clients (no more jittery or off timing).

🌍 Fixed place name localization on clients (place names now properly show in each player’s language).

🐞 Several bugfixes for better stability.

🔊 Added a new meme sound: Aaaugh .

🎨 Improved UI for a smoother experience.

Thanks for your support and feedback — keep it coming!