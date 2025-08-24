 Skip to content
24 August 2025 Build 19714780
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello everyone!
We’ve just released a new update packed with improvements, bugfixes, and a bit of fun. This patch focuses on smoother gameplay and better localization support — plus we slipped in a new meme sound for you to enjoy.

📝 Changelog

  • 🎲 Improved dice animation synchronization on clients (no more jittery or off timing).

  • 🌍 Fixed place name localization on clients (place names now properly show in each player’s language).

  • 🐞 Several bugfixes for better stability.

  • 🔊 Added a new meme sound: Aaaugh.

  • 🎨 Improved UI for a smoother experience.

Thanks for your support and feedback — keep it coming!

