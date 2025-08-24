ChangesUI
- Added an option to turn the highlight of interactive objects (such as buttons and levers) on or off.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed a bug where birds disappeared.
- Fixed a bug where the position of the dragon on the 4th floor became incorrect.
Graphics
- Adjusted the brightness and range of light sources in maps. This has slightly reduced rendering load.
Localization
- Reflects latest translations by volunteers.
Please see here for more information about the translation work. I would be happy to assist you.
Changed files in this update