24 August 2025 Build 19714753 Edited 24 August 2025 – 11:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community


Changes

UI
  • Added an option to turn the highlight of interactive objects (such as buttons and levers) on or off.


Bug Fixes
  • Fixed a bug where birds disappeared.
  • Fixed a bug where the position of the dragon on the 4th floor became incorrect.


Graphics
  • Adjusted the brightness and range of light sources in maps. This has slightly reduced rendering load.


Localization
  • Reflects latest translations by volunteers.
    Please see here for more information about the translation work. I would be happy to assist you.

