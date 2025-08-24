 Skip to content
Major 24 August 2025 Build 19714742 Edited 24 August 2025 – 11:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Update 1.3.0 Overview

  • Add Spanish Language Pack

We’re absolutely thrilled to announce our latest addition: the Spanish Language Pack! It fills us with joy to see our community rally together to help translate "Welcome to the Karoshi Club" into various languages. A heartfelt thank you to everyone involved, especially Angelina Christiansen, for paving the way for our new support of the Spanish language as well.

Exclusive Sneak Peek

Check out these exciting screenshots from the main game of Karoshi Club in the development phase!

Join our vibrant Discord community for exclusive updates and insider information about Karoshi Club and Project: Celestine.
Your support means the world to us, and we can’t wait to share more with you!
Thank you for being an essential part of our journey!

Yours, Kamishibai Cat ᨐᵉᵒʷ

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2624951
